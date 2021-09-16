Road closed in Northampton town centre after early morning crash
Police say road will be closed "for time being"
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 6:21 am
Updated
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 6:22 am
A road in Northampton town centre has been closed off after a crash earlier this morning, Thursday September 16.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police posted a comment on social media at around 5.45am.
"Due to a road traffic collision this morning Bridge Street (N'pton Town Centre) has been closed and will remain closed for the time being. We will update once the road has been re-opened. Thank you," the tweet stated.
No further information has been released at this time about the nature of the accident, nor of any details of injuries.