Road closed in Northampton town centre after early morning crash

Police say road will be closed "for time being"

By David Summers
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 6:21 am
Updated Thursday, 16th September 2021, 6:22 am
A road in Northampton town centre has been closed off after a crash earlier this morning, Thursday September 16.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police posted a comment on social media at around 5.45am.

"Due to a road traffic collision this morning Bridge Street (N'pton Town Centre) has been closed and will remain closed for the time being. We will update once the road has been re-opened. Thank you," the tweet stated.

No further information has been released at this time about the nature of the accident, nor of any details of injuries.

