Road closed in Northampton town centre after early morning crash

Library picture

A road in Northampton town centre has been closed off after a crash earlier this morning, Thursday September 16.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police posted a comment on social media at around 5.45am.

"Due to a road traffic collision this morning Bridge Street (N'pton Town Centre) has been closed and will remain closed for the time being. We will update once the road has been re-opened. Thank you," the tweet stated.