Main Northampton road closed and trains cancelled over the weekend as police dealt with incident

A serious incident in Northampton led trains to be cancelled and a main road to be closed.

Black Lion Hill – close to the train station – was closed from around 3.30pm on Sunday (July 28), until around 5pm.

Northamptonshire Police closed the road while they dealt with an incident, which involved a member of the public who had “placed themselves in a position of danger”.

London Northwestern Railway (LNR) trains running from Northampton to London Euston and vice versa were also cancelled for a number of hours.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said at the time: “Motorists are advised to avoid Black Lion Hill near Northampton Train Station this afternoon as police respond to an incident where a member of public has placed themselves in a position of danger.

“The road is closed in both directions and is expected to remain so for some time.”

A further update released around 90 minutes later confirmed the road had reopened and the member of public had been taken to “a place of safety”.