Main Northampton road closed and trains cancelled over the weekend as police dealt with incident
Black Lion Hill – close to the train station – was closed from around 3.30pm on Sunday (July 28), until around 5pm.
Northamptonshire Police closed the road while they dealt with an incident, which involved a member of the public who had “placed themselves in a position of danger”.
London Northwestern Railway (LNR) trains running from Northampton to London Euston and vice versa were also cancelled for a number of hours.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said at the time: “Motorists are advised to avoid Black Lion Hill near Northampton Train Station this afternoon as police respond to an incident where a member of public has placed themselves in a position of danger.
“The road is closed in both directions and is expected to remain so for some time.”
A further update released around 90 minutes later confirmed the road had reopened and the member of public had been taken to “a place of safety”.
LNR put on rail replacement buses from Northampton to Milton Keynes while the incident was dealt with. Trains got back up and running from London to Northampton at just before 7pm.
