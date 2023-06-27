'Loud bang' could be heard in Northampton town centre as bomb squad deals with 'suspicious object'

News you can trust since 1931
Police say it is “expected and nothing to worry about”
By Logan MacLeod and Carly Odell
Published 27th Jun 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 13:18 BST

Members of the public are being warned that they could hear a “loud bang” in Northampton town centre as the bomb squad deals with a “suspicious object”.

Emergency services were called to the Market Square area this morning (Tuesday June 27) after the package was found. Several cordons have been set up.

Businesses in the area have been evacuated and people are being told to avoid the area.

Part of Northampton town centre is cordoned off.Part of Northampton town centre is cordoned off.
EOD is now on scene and is carrying out a controlled assessment of the object.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit have arrived at the scene and are carrying out a controlled assessment of the suspicious object that has been found.

"Members of the public in the local area may hear a loud bang in the next 30 minutes but this is expected and will be nothing to worry about.

"We hope to resolve this incident soon but would continue to advise people to avoid the area for the time being.

"Thank you for your patience.”

UPDATE: An explosion has been heard as EOD deals with the object.

UPDATE: EOD says the object is not dangerous and police reveal what it is.

More to follow.

