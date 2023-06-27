News you can trust since 1931
Police cordons in place and businesses evacuated as 'suspicious object' found in Northampton town centre

Police are asking people to avoid the area
By Logan MacLeod and Carly Odell
Published 27th Jun 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 10:29 BST

A large police presence is currently in place in Northampton town centre and businesses have been evacuated as a “suspicious object” has been found.

Officers and police vehicles are present in the Market Square area responding to the major incident. The Drapery and Drum Lane are cordoned off, as well as other areas of town.

A fire engine is also present.

Markey Square is cordoned off while police deal with an incident.Markey Square is cordoned off while police deal with an incident.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services are currently in attendance at an incident in The Parade, Northampton, after a suspicious object was found in the vicinity.

“Everyone in the immediate area has been evacuated as a precaution and there is no wider risk to the public.

"We will release more information as soon as we can and thank the public for their patience.

“Please avoid the area for the time being.”

The Drapery is also cordoned off. Photo: Father Oliver Coss.The Drapery is also cordoned off. Photo: Father Oliver Coss.
Businesses have been told to evacuate and close. Cafe Track has posted to social media to say it will be closed for the rest of the day due to the incident. All Saints Church remains open.

Stagecoach buses that normally stop at The Drapery will terminate at Sol Central due to the closure. These buses are: D3, 9A and 15. Stagecoach says this will be the case “until further notice”.

More to follow.

Several areas are cordoned off.Several areas are cordoned off.
