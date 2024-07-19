Local advocate pioneers holistic rehabilitation programme for early-release detainees

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After delivering more than 60,000 meals to families during Covid-19 in Northants and Bucks, it was time for a new challenge.

Scott Lawrence Pileckas, a passionate advocate for criminal justice reform and founder of Deconviction.org.uk, in addition to founding Towcester Community Fridge and Great Linford Community Fridge, is spearheading a transformative initiative in the Thames Valley and surrounding regions. Working hand-in-hand with the Thames Valley Police Commissioner, Change Grow Live, Citizens Advice, The Trussell Trust, and Her Majesty's Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS), Scott is leading a comprehensive program designed to facilitate the successful reintegration of early-release detainees into society.

This groundbreaking initiative goes far beyond simply opening the doors of detention facilities, as reiterated by the new Minister for Prisons, James Timpson. Recognizing that a successful transition back into society requires more than just freedom, Pileckas and his team have established a multifaceted approach. This includes providing essential resources such as food, furniture, and technology to detainees upon their release, ensuring they have a stable foundation to rebuild their lives.

Additionally, Pileckas is a champion of digital inclusion, spearheading initiatives to ensure that every individual, regardless of their background, has access to the digital tools and skills essential for modern life. This includes providing access to computers, internet connectivity, and training programs, empowering detainees to participate fully in the digital age.

Scott @ homeless hostel for early-release detainees

"Our aim is to break the cycle of reoffending," Pileckas explains. "By addressing the root causes of criminal behavior and providing comprehensive support, we believe we can significantly reduce recidivism rates and ease the burden on public agencies like ours."

This program is particularly timely in light of recent events, such as the subpostmaster scandal and other cases that have raised concerns about wrongful convictions and prolonged detention. Pileckas firmly believes that everyone deserves a second chance, regardless of their past, including disgraced police officers.

His work is underpinned by a deep-seated Christian ethos of forgiveness and compassion, extending his helping hand to all individuals in need, including police officers and custody officers who may have faced accusations of misconduct.

The early results of this initiative have been promising, with reduced recidivism rates and a noticeable decrease in the strain on public resources. Pileckas and his team are dedicated to expanding this model to other regions, with the hope of creating a nationwide network of support for those transitioning back into society.

For more information on Deconviction.org.uk and their work, please visit their website or contact them directly on [email protected]. Your support can make a real difference in the lives of those seeking a fresh start.