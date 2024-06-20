Large emergency services presence seen in Northampton park as officers respond to incident
Emergency services have been called to deal with an incident in a Northampton park.
Northamptonshire Police were called to the Victoria Park and Spencer Bridge Road area at 7.30am today (Thursday June 20).
Paramedics and firefighters were also seen at the scene.
Police say it was regarding a concern for the welfare of a member of the public.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers were called to the Victoria Park area of Northampton following a concern for the welfare of a member of the public.
"That member of the public has been safeguarded and officers will be leaving the area shortly.”
