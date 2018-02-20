KFC chicken shortage continues in Northampton as restaurants remain closed

The majority of KFC restaurants in Northampton remain closed today (Tuesday) as the nationwide chicken shortage continues.

The Chron reported yesterday that a number of fast-food outlets in town had shut up shop after failing to receive a chicken delivery.

KFC confirmed yesterday that Northampton Riverside Retail Park was back up-and-running but it is understood a number of town centre restaurants are still shut today (Tuesday).

These include:

- Nene Park, Sixfields

- B&Q Retail Park, Towcester Road

The store remains shut today (Monday, February 19).

- Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe

- NotreDame Mews, Abington Street

In a statement, a KFC spokesman said: "We've brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they've had teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex.

"We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

KFC stores across the UK have run out of chicken due to a 'delivery hiccup'.

"We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we’re really sorry about that."