KFC restaurants in Northampton forced to close... as stores run out of chicken

Popular fast-food outlets across Northampton have shut up shop for the day after failing to receive a chicken delivery.

A number of KFC restaurants in the town have remained shut since Saturday (February 17), with bosses citing a 'delivery hiccup' as the cause.

The company says it is now investigating how many stores have been affected.

KFC has confirmed that Northampton Riverside Retail Park was back up-and-running last night as of 9.18pm, but it is understood a number of town centre restaurants are still shut.

These include:

- Nene Park, Sixfields

Signs in KFC, Abington Street says: 'Due to delivery problems this store will be closed until further notice. We apologise for any inconvenience caused. Regards, KFC team.

- B&Q Retail Park, Towcester Road

- Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe

- NotreDame Mews, Abington Street

In a statement, a KFC spokesman said: "We've brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they've had teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex.

The store remains shut today (Monday, February 19).

"We won't compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

"We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we’re really sorry about that."