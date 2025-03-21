An inquest date has been set for a 23-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Northampton close to Christmas.

Clinton Obeng Oppong Antwi, aged 23, sadly died following a stabbing that took place in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn, shortly before 5.40pm on Thursday, December 11.

A full inquest into his death has been set for the provisional date of September 11.

A forensic postmortem examination confirmed that the preliminary cause of death was a stab wound.

Pictures from the scene in Flaxwell Court. Credit: Logan MacLeod

Junior Emmanuel Uwadia, aged 25, of Northfield Way, Northampton, has been charged with murder in connection with the incident. He appeared at Northampton Crown Court today, where he was remanded into custody ahead of a trial set to begin on May 27.