Inquest date set for 23-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Northampton close to Christmas

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 13:15 BST
An inquest date has been set for a 23-year-old man who was fatally stabbed in Northampton close to Christmas.

Clinton Obeng Oppong Antwi, aged 23, sadly died following a stabbing that took place in Flaxwell Court, Standens Barn, shortly before 5.40pm on Thursday, December 11.

A full inquest into his death has been set for the provisional date of September 11.

A forensic postmortem examination confirmed that the preliminary cause of death was a stab wound.

Pictures from the scene in Flaxwell Court. Credit: Logan MacLeodplaceholder image
Pictures from the scene in Flaxwell Court. Credit: Logan MacLeod

Junior Emmanuel Uwadia, aged 25, of Northfield Way, Northampton, has been charged with murder in connection with the incident. He appeared at Northampton Crown Court today, where he was remanded into custody ahead of a trial set to begin on May 27.

