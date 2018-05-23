House fire in Northampton street is being treated as arson, say police

An arson investigation has been launched following a house fire in a Northampton street.

The fire broke out between midday and 1pm yesterday (May 22) at the house in St Leonard's Road, Far Cotton.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They would particularly like to speak with a 17-year-old, white, 5ft 8in, stocky boy with short brown hair, wearing an olive green tracksuit top and bottoms.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.