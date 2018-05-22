BREAKING NEWS: Fire crews attend blaze at Far Cotton home

More than a dozen firefighters have been tackling a fire at a home in Northampton.

Emergency services were first called to the home in St Leonard's Road at 12.24pm today.

One fire engine is still at the scene in Far Cotton.

Fire service crews from the Mounts, Moulton and Mereway attended the scene at the peak of the fire. One fire engine is still stationed outside the property, though it now appears the flames have been extinguished.

A witness who was having their hair cut in a nearby salon at the time of the fire said: "We heard a loud pop and suddenly there was smoke coming out the window. The fire spread so quickly.

"Then the windows smashed outwards. You could see the flames. They got really big.

"The fire engine was here in minutes."

A picture of the scene in St Leonard's.

The fire investigation dog unit is currently on the scene.

It is understood there are no casualties.

St Leonard's Road