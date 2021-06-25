House fire in Northampton believed to be caused by an electrical fault

Four fire crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in Northampton yesterday afternoon (June 24) after smoke was seen billowing out of the roof of a property.The house fire took place just after 3pm at a residential property in Badby Close.

Crews from The Mounts, Moulton, Brixworth and Wellingborough attended the scene to find flames engulfing the roof of the property.

Firefighters used two hose reels, two jets and six breathing apparatus whilst extinguishing the fire and preventing it from spreading to the adjacent property.

The roof of the property was aflame when firefighters arrived at Badby Close yesterday. Photo: Samantha Wooldridge

Station Manager, Nick Gayton, who was in charge of the incident said: “I would like to thank the fire crews who attended this incident and worked hard together to get the fire under control.

"The fire was well developed when we arrived but crews managed to contain it to the one property and prevent it from spreading to the adjacent residence.”

Electricity distribution network operator, Western Power, also attended the incident to isolate the power supply.

The fire service warned all local residents in the area, at the time of the fire, to close their windows and doors because of the large amounts of smoke coming out of the roof of the house aflame. The road was closed from Newnham Road to Holdenby Road.

Police officers and firefighters were on the scene for just under two and a half hours but returned during the night to ensure the scene remained safe and free from hotspots.

A spokeswoman for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service added: "The cause of the fire is thought to be an electrical fault, but fire investigators and police are returning to the property this morning to confirm the cause. No-one was present at the residence."

If you witness a fire taking place, call the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service immediately on 999.

