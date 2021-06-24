WATCH: Smoke billows out of Northampton house as firefighters battle to put out flames

A house fire has broken out in the Badby Close area of Northampton

Firefighters are currently battling to put out a huge house fire in Badby Close, which broke out at around 3.08pm today (June 24). There is large amounts of smoke billowing from the roof of the house and the fire service has advised residents in the area to keep their doors and windows shut.

A spokesperson for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from The Mounts, Moulton, Brixworth and Wellingborough are currently at the scene working to extinguish the fire and prevent spreading to an adjacent property. The cause of the fire is currently unknown."

A house fire has broken out on Brockhall Road in Northampton. Photo: Grace Flavin-Sweeney

An eyewitness at the scene told this newspaper that the road is closed from Newnham Road to Holdenby Road.

There are four fire engines in attendance and footage taken from the scene shows around a dozen firefighters attempting to hose the house fire down.

More to follow.

