High-risk Northampton sex offender handed two-year sentence for spying on a woman in McDonalds toilet

A man from Northampton has been given a two-year prison sentence for voyeurism, after spying on a woman in a McDonalds toilet.

Chris Rufford, 36, of Lower Meadow Court, Thorplands, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court last Friday (January 12), not long after being released from prison after serving time for a similar offence.

Rufford was released on licence in October last year and was arrested just five weeks later on suspicion of voyeurism, after he was caught hiding in a woman’s toilet at the McDonalds restaurant in Weston Favell, Northampton.

He was subsequently charged with three offences of voyeurism and three of breaching his Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO). Upon release, Rufford will be subject to an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

DC Chris Walker, who is based in the force’s Management of Sexual and Violent Offenders (MOSOVO) team, said: “This was a gross invasion of privacy and was extremely distressing and upsetting for the victim, who I commend for reporting him.

“It is right that Rufford received the maximum sentence for an offence of this kind.

“I’m pleased he is back in a prison cell – this is good result for our team.

“We are committed to safeguarding the vulnerable and we closely monitor high risk offenders like Rufford. The public can rest assured that, under the terms of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order, he will be closely monitored by police and partner agencies on his release.”