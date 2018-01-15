Borough and county councillor picked as Labour candidate for Northampton South

Labour has selected its candidate for Northampton South to stand in the next General Election.

Borough and county councillor Gareth Eales was selected on Saturday after receiving the majoroty of votes from more than hundreds of Labour Party members.

Gareth said: "I was born and brought up in Northampton South and ‎I'm extremely proud to have been chosen by local Labour Party members as their candidate."

"I've lived in Northampton my whole life and I can see the damage this government is doing. A fifth of children in Northampton are growing up in poverty; we’ve got thousands of local people relying on foodbanks mostly people in work.

"Northampton General Hospital has been pushed to crisis point by massive underfunding and our schools are facing cuts of up to £400 per pupil.

"Even the local Conservative County Council is now attacking the Tory government over funding cuts. This government's economic model is broken, we need to permanently shift the balance of forces in this country for the many, not the few...the campaign to do that starts now.

"For me, this isn’t a career move, it’s a calling to stand up and represent the people of my town, my home, where I am born and bred and hope soon to be the people's representative in parliament."

‎Gareth Eales is a postal worker at Royal Mail's South Midlands Mail Centre at Swan Valley. He joins Sally Keeble, who was recently selected for Northampton North, as one of Labour's two candidates for Northampton for the next general election.