Firefighters in attendance at another field fire spread across 30 acres in Northamptonshire

Another field fire has taken hold of countryside in Northamptonshire.

Firefighters have been in Wappenham, near Towcester since 2pm dealing with a blaze that has spread across around 30 acres of fields.

A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “Eight appliances, firefighters and officers have been on scene at this field fire in Wappenham since 2pm.

“Approximately 30 acres of stubble involved in fire, spreading to neighbouring fields and hedgerow. Farmers have been helping to create fire breaks.”

There have been a number of field fires across the county in recent days due to soaring temperatures, including one between Briar Hill and Sixfields yesterday (August 10). Some are believed to have been started deliberately.

During the last heatwave, the fire service also saw an increase in calls, including field fires, but also disregarded barbeques.

Chief Fire Officer, Darren Dovey, tweeted to say firefighters are “exhausted” following the recent spate.