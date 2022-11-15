Police confirmed two drivers were taken to hospital following a crash that shut the A43 in Northampton on Sunday (November 13).

Firefighters cut one trapped driver from wreckage after a two cars collided at around 2.30pm on Lumbertubs Way, between Weston Favell and Riverside.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed: “One female driver released by fire crews had suspected head, chest and back injuries. The other female driver had suspected chest injuries. Both were taken to hospital by ambulance.”