Firefighters free trapped driver after crash shuts Northampton A43

Two taken to hospital following Sunday’s collision near Weston Favell

By Kevin Nicholls
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 11:16am

Police confirmed two drivers were taken to hospital following a crash that shut the A43 in Northampton on Sunday (November 13).

Firefighters cut one trapped driver from wreckage after a two cars collided at around 2.30pm on Lumbertubs Way, between Weston Favell and Riverside.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman confirmed: “One female driver released by fire crews had suspected head, chest and back injuries. The other female driver had suspected chest injuries. Both were taken to hospital by ambulance.”

Emergency services closed a stretch of the A43 Lumbertubs Way in Northampton after two drivers were injured in a crash
