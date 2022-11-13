News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Motorists warned to avoid busy Northampton road following two-vehicle collision

Emergency services are in attendance

By Logan MacLeod
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The two-vehicle collision on the A43 Lumbertubs Way happened at around 2.30pm today (Sunday, November 13)
The two-vehicle collision on the A43 Lumbertubs Way happened at around 2.30pm today (Sunday, November 13)

Motorists have been advised to avoid a busy Northampton road following a two-vehicle collision earlier this afternoon (Sunday, November 13).

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue (NFRS) have warned motorists to avoid the A43 Lumbertubs Way between Weston Favell and the A45 at Riverside following a two-vehicle road traffic collision at around 2.30pm this afternoon.

Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed while they complete their work, NFRS said on Twitter.

MotoristsNorthamptonEmergency servicesA45Twitter