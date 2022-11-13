Motorists warned to avoid busy Northampton road following two-vehicle collision
Emergency services are in attendance
Motorists have been advised to avoid a busy Northampton road following a two-vehicle collision earlier this afternoon (Sunday, November 13).
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue (NFRS) have warned motorists to avoid the A43 Lumbertubs Way between Weston Favell and the A45 at Riverside following a two-vehicle road traffic collision at around 2.30pm this afternoon.
Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed while they complete their work, NFRS said on Twitter.