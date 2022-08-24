Firefighters called to FOURTH deliberate blaze this month at notorious field in Northampton
Firefighters were called to a field blaze in Northampton which they believe was started deliberately.
Two crews attended the fire on Ringway, Briar Hill at 4.20pm on Tuesday (August 23), which spread across 450 square metres of grass. Crews left the scene at 5.40pm.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) said this is the fourth time it has been called to a field fire at Ringway this month.
An NFRS spokeswoman said: “This is the fourth fire the service has attended in August in this area and each is believed to have been started deliberately. Police investigations into these fires are ongoing.
"We are asking residents to be vigilant and report any information on deliberately lit fires to Firestoppers. Call 0800 169 5558 or complete the online form at www.firestoppersreport.co.uk. Reporting information through these channels is completely anonymous.”
Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.