Teenager arrested by detectives investigating series of deliberate wildfires in Northampton

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives investigation a series of wildfires in Northampton have arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of arson.

The development comes following the latest blaze on open land in the Briar Hill area on Thursday (August 11).

Firefighters were called to the area shortly after 2.15pm and tackled the fire throughout the afternoon

Fires in the Briar Hill area of Northampton have destroyed acres of grass and shrubland. Photo by Peter Willars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sgt Nick Paul from the neighbourhood policing team based at Mereway, said: “We are appealing to the public with any information regarding the recent arsons around Briar Hill.

“We are working closely with partners from West Northamptonshire Council, NFRS and the Arson Task Force and we will be providing an increased presence in the area over the coming days.

“We will proactively pursue those who are committing arson offences. This is sheer recklessness – people deliberately starting fires, especially given the current climate - and the risk it is putting on our residents, wildlife and emergency responders is beyond belief.”

If you have any information, please contact the police by calling 101 or on the northants.police.uk website quoting incident number 300 of August 11.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue released a statement on Thursday revealing firefighters had been called to 51 deliberate fires across the county since Saturday.

Andy Evans, arson reduction officer warned such anti-social behaviour is reckless and potentially life-threatening in extremely hot weather, adding: “Many fires we have attended have been lit in open spaces, but there is a real risk that these could spread to urban areas and this could have horrific consequences.

“Eight fire engines were required at one single incident yesterday which meant we had to move appliances and resources around the county to keep other people safe.

"Resources are being stretched unnecessarily and these deliberate fires are potentially putting lives at risk.

“We are working with police colleagues to prevent deliberate fires being lit and to identify those people responsible. Arson is a crime, and the penalties can be severe for those involved.”

FireStoppers provides an anonymous means of reporting anything you know about deliberate fires.

It is managed by the independent charity CrimeStoppers.