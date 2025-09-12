Tidy Our Town: We should be more grateful for the Northants Litter Wombles and all they do for our county

To conclude our week of daily Tidy Our Town coverage, it is time to discuss why we should be more grateful for the Northants Litter Wombles and all they do for our county.

This newspaper has now been collaborating with the Northants Litter Wombles for more than a year-and-a-half, and each story opens our eyes further to the good people around us.

Being part of the Northants Litter Wombles is no mean feat and takes strength, momentum and the ability to carry on when faced with adversity – which often comes in the form of residents showing a lack of respect for their surroundings.

To spend your time and energy litter picking and reporting fly tips, only to see your hard work ruined when they reemerge, must be extremely disheartening.

Yet, it is very rare that we see these volunteers moaning and making a fuss. They simply get back out there with the aim of making a positive difference, and it is truly admirable.

The next time you think to unashamedly drop a piece of litter or discard a fly tip, think of the residents who spend their precious time volunteering to make Northamptonshire a better place to live, work and visit.

I cannot help but smile every time I pass a purple hi-vis jacket because it instils a sense of pride that there are people who still care. They lead by example for the rest of us.

For some Northants Litter Wombles, their dedication goes beyond litter picking and clearing or reporting fly tipping. You do not see the hard work that goes on beyond the scenes.

Endless conversations and persuading those with power to see the perspective of those on the frontline tackling littering and fly tipping is a time-consuming venture.

You will never see the full lengths these individuals go to to make their projects and initiatives a reality – and one that springs to mind is the Deposit Return Scheme machine located at the University of Northampton.

This was launched in collaboration between the University, the Northants Litter Wombles and Trovr, and it put our town ahead of the national curve. I have not seen enough people talking about what an achievement this truly is, and it is only the beginning.

Conversation is key in tackling these issues and with a close family member who wombles our area at least once a week, I know that people are genuinely fascinated by litter pickers.

My dad is regularly stopped in the street by passersby wondering if he volunteers or is paid for his time, and how he first got involved. We can only hope that at least one of those people has used their initiative to start volunteering, even if it is simply clearing their own street.

If everyone did their bit in their own area, I truly believe Northampton would look like a completely different place – but ultimately it all stems back to the condemned individuals who litter and fly tip in the first place.

Take a look at our previous four Tidy Our Town stories published earlier this week…

If you would like to get involved in the Tidy Our Town campaign, established in collaboration with the Northants Litter Wombles, email [email protected].

To get involved and find out more, you can join the Northants Litter Wombles Facebook page here.