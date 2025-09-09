Tidy Our Town: ‘There’s hope on the horizon,’ says stalwart volunteer as we approach final quarter of 2025

In the second instalment of our daily Tidy Our Town coverage this week, a Northants Litter Wombles has shared the optimistic message that “there’s hope on the horizon”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stalwart volunteer Mark Watson has been a continually strong voice throughout this campaign, and he was asked how he would summarise 2025 so far.

“We’ve continued to go from strength to strength with lots of new and really active members and supporters,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s still a lot of litter out there but there’s no doubt we’re making inroads. We’re not happy there’s this much litter and fly tips, but we’re happy with how we’re dealing with it. We’re making very small baby steps forward and there’s hope on the horizon.

The amount of new followers and volunteers, who have got stuck into making a difference, has been the highlight of 2025 for stalwart Mark Watson.

“I think there’s some better engagement from West Northamptonshire Council and cabinet member Councillor Nigel Stansfield has been very good. He’s in the thick of it and understands very well.”

The amount of new followers and volunteers, who have got stuck into making a difference, has been the highlight of 2025 for Mark.

He was also asked what he would like to see implemented during the last quarter of the year before we welcome in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The quarter is too much to ask,” he said. “We’ll continue what we’re doing, and we want WNC to continue engaging and working with us. It’s too short a timescale to pinpoint anything in particular.

Mark is hopeful about installing another trial Deposit Return Scheme machine in a shopping centre in Northampton, and the Northants Litter Wombles are looking to get that project off the ground in the near future.

“In two-to-three years, there’s signs of hope on the horizon. I’m a big believer in the Deposit Return Scheme, which has been confirmed for 2027. I never take anything as a guarantee but the government says it is confirmed.

“Businesses are moving forward with the logistics of it and I’m really hopeful. It’s going to take about 50 percent of bottles and cans off the street and with the cost of living, it will help people get money off their shopping.”

Mark was asked how the Deposit Return Scheme machine is being received at the University of Northampton, after it was installed as a collaboration between the Northants Litter Wombles, Trovr and the University earlier this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s doing well,” he said. “Trovr is happy with it. It’s very quiet at the moment as not many students are there, but things will pick up. Publicising it is what it’s all about.”

Mark is hopeful about installing another trial machine in a shopping centre in Northampton, and the Northants Litter Wombles are looking to get that project off the ground in the near future.

If you would like to get involved in the Tidy Our Town campaign, established in collaboration with the Northants Litter Wombles, email [email protected].

To get involved and find out more, you can join the Northants Litter Wombles Facebook page here.