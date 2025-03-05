Tidy Our Town: Here are West Northamptonshire Council’s plans to tackle the blight of littering and fly tipping

Here are West Northamptonshire Council’s plans to tackle the blight of littering and fly tipping, shared with this newspaper by deputy leader Councillor Matt Golby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first part of his interview, the cabinet member for adult care, public health and regulatory services shared that he is equally “sick and fed up” of the ongoing issue as the public.

Cllr Golby also explained what the local authority has introduced over the past year to minimise the mess – but now it is time to look to the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deputy leader shared that 18,623 fly tips were attended to and dealt with by WNC between January and December 2024. “It is a shocking amount,” said Cllr Golby.

WNC's deputy leader Councillor Matt Golby believes the council does a “decent job” at responding to fly tips reported to them, and they will focus on cracking down on those breaking the rules moving forward.

Cllr Golby believes the council does a “decent job” at responding to fly tips reported to them, and they will focus on cracking down on those breaking the rules moving forward.

This will begin with WNC’s ‘Improving Environment Initiative’, which Cllr Golby says will be rolled out within a month. This will tackle hotspot areas across West Northamptonshire, and they are starting with the Mounts, Semilong and Wellingborough Road.

Rather than trying to change mindset and attitude by telling people that littering and fly tipping is wrong, they are adopting an “intelligence-led” approach to hand out more fixed penalty notices for environmental crimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Cllr Golby means by “intelligence-led” is that WNC is going to work closely with residents and groups among these three communities to find out where the issues are stemming from – in the hope of cracking down on those breaking the rules.

When asked if the Northants Litter Wombles are invited to be part of this project, Cllr Golby said: “Of course. They do a fantastic job and are a valuable part of how the town tackles littering and fly tipping.”

What else can the community expect to see from West Northamptonshire Council moving forward?

A Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) machine was placed at the University of Northampton at the end of February, as a collaboration between the Northants Litter Wombles, installer Trovr and the University.

This is hoped to be a gamechanger for the town as it incentivises recycling bottles and cans, and puts Northampton ahead of the curve and national rollout in 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite West Northamptonshire Council not being involved in the introduction of this scheme, even though they were approached by the Northants Litter Wombles, Cllr Golby branded it a “great initiative”.

He was asked if WNC would be willing to get behind more Trovr machines being introduced ahead of the national rollout of a Deposit Return Scheme in October 2027.

“Absolutely,” said Cllr Golby. “We have got to look at everything that’s going to improve our environment. We all live on the patch and it is not good enough.”

Another thing the Northants Litter Wombles are keen to see is anti-littering messages displayed on electronic road signs, like they were in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Golby promised that the Northampton community can expect to see these signs again in the same places in 2025, but could not pinpoint when this would come into effect.

WNC also plans to introduce more anti-littering education for young people in schools, though Cllr Golby did not provide any details on when, where and what it will entail.

If you would like to get involved in the Tidy Our Town campaign, established in collaboration with the Northants Litter Wombles, email [email protected].

To join the Northants Litter Wombles in their important work, visit the Facebook group here.