Tidy Our Town: Council deputy leader says he is equally ‘sick and fed up’ of littering and fly tipping

In the latest installment of the Tidy Our Town campaign, West Northamptonshire Council deputy leader Councillor Matt Golby spoke to the Chronicle & Echo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cllr Golby, who is also the cabinet member for adult care, public health and regulatory services, repeatedly stressed that he and the council are equally “sick and fed up” of the blight of littering and fly tipping.

Both Cllr Golby and Councillor Rebecca Breese, cabinet member for environment, recycling and waste, hold portfolios responsible for tackling these issues across West Northamptonshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regulatory services, held by Cllr Golby, covers the crime and community safety elements surrounding littering and fly tipping. He and Cllr Breese take a collaborative approach to minimising this ongoing problem.

In the latest installment of the Tidy Our Town campaign, West Northamptonshire Council deputy leader Councillor Matt Golby spoke to this newspaper.

WNC’s deputy leader was asked about recent projects that the local authority has put into action to tackle the mess.

Cllr Golby spoke of a recent multi-agency approach to the area of Southbrook in Daventry, which he says has a “big issue” with littering, fly tipping and anti-social behaviour.

He explained that rather than telling people it is wrong to litter and fly tip to change mindset, they started taking action on low level environmental crimes to teach the perpetrators a lesson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This approach is going to be adopted heavily moving forward, and more information on WNC’s future plans will be published in the second part of Cllr Golby’s interview on Wednesday (March 5).

WNC entered a new contract with Kingdom Local Authority Support at the start of 2025, to crack down on those who break the rules.

The three-year contract covers the whole of West Northamptonshire and workers are able to issue fixed penalty notices for littering, graffiti and other environmental crimes on behalf of the council.

Cllr Golby hopes the Kingdom workers have already, and will continue to be, a “consistent and visible presence” when it comes to enforcement and taking action on those responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local authority was also pleased to introduce a reporting function on the WNC app last year, as well as the roll out of the Northampton Town Centre Environmental Policy – to keep bins away from shop fronts and improve everyone’s experience at the heart of Northampton.

Cllr Golby was informed that members of the community have recently described the littering and fly tipping issues in our town as “degrading and disgusting” – and it has resulted in some residents moving away.

“I totally agree with them,” he said. “The people who believe they have no responsibility and show no respect for their community can go somewhere else.

“Littering and fly tipping is totally unacceptable and a crime. Have respect for our community and if you can’t abide by the rules, you are not welcome here.”

The second part of Cllr Golby’s interview, with a focus on West Northamptonshire Council’s plans to tackle littering and fly tipping moving forward, will be published online on Wednesday (March 5).