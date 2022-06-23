PICTURES: 12 of Northampton's grottiest abandoned buildings

Recognise any of these? Any you would add to the list?
1. GT Hawkins Factory in St Michael's Road
The former shoe-making factory has been an eyesore in the town centre for years. However, construction work has started to convert the building into flats, so it shouldn't be blot on the landscape for too much longer.
Photo: Google
2. Former power company building in St Peter's Way
The former National Grid power company building stands empty and abandoned on the St Peter's Way roundabout
Photo: Google
3. Buddies American Diner in Sixfields
Not the grottiest of buildings but certainly abandoned. The once popular American diner never reopened following the first Covid pandemic lockdowns and has since been left to wrack and ruin.
Photo: Google
4. Cue Club snooker hall in Bridge Street
The former 24/7 pool and snooker hall has been closed for years. Boarded up and abandoned, it remains a permanent eyesore standing on one of Northampton's busiest street.
Photo: Google