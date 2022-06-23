Grotty buildings in Northampton

PICTURES: 12 of Northampton's grottiest abandoned buildings

Quite a few of Northampton eyesores have been razed or replaced with something more attractive in recent years, but we have identified 12 dilapidated, grotty and abandoned buildings that are still blighting the landscape.

By Logan MacLeod
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 3:35 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 5:12 pm

Recognise any of these? Any you would add to the list?

1. GT Hawkins Factory in St Michael's Road

The former shoe-making factory has been an eyesore in the town centre for years. However, construction work has started to convert the building into flats, so it shouldn't be blot on the landscape for too much longer.

Photo: Google

2. Former power company building in St Peter's Way

The former National Grid power company building stands empty and abandoned on the St Peter's Way roundabout

Photo: Google

3. Buddies American Diner in Sixfields

Not the grottiest of buildings but certainly abandoned. The once popular American diner never reopened following the first Covid pandemic lockdowns and has since been left to wrack and ruin.

Photo: Google

4. Cue Club snooker hall in Bridge Street

The former 24/7 pool and snooker hall has been closed for years. Boarded up and abandoned, it remains a permanent eyesore standing on one of Northampton's busiest street.

Photo: Google

Northampton
