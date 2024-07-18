Notorious boat finally set to be removed from Northampton river after two years of chaos and abandonment
The half-submerged boat, which sits close to the bridge between Cotton End and Bridge Street, has become well-known in the Far Cotton area.
The boat has reportedly been abandoned since July 2022 and, according to residents, police have been called to it several times due to reports of people climbing onto it, breaking parts off, kicking in the windows, and throwing objects from it into the river.
Nearby resident Katie Bly, aged 26, previously told the Chronicle & Echo: “We used to have a really nice view from our window but, for the last 10 months, we have been looking at this abandoned sinking boat, watching people and kids climb all over it and vandalise it even more.
“It’s dangerous and ruins the riverside. I see so many people stop to look at it because it’s such a big eyesore.”
But now, after work by multiple authorities, including local councillors, police, West Northants Council, and the Environment Agency, the boat is set to be removed for good.
A Senior Navigation Enforcement Officer said: “I can confirm that the necessary paperwork has been sent to our contractor for the removal of the craft. We are just waiting for confirmation of a removal date.”
Reacting, Labour councillor Emma Roberts (Delapre and Rushmere ward) said: “After a further period of what feels like forever, engagement with the police and other authorities, the boat is going! I have had some complaints of ASB and children particularly playing on the boat. Hoping it is removed before something more serious happens.”
