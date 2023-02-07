Around 60 bags of rubbish were collected by volunteers around Sixfields stadium as part of an environmental scheme called the Green Football Weekend.

Clubs across the country took part in the green challenge over the weekend (February 3 to February 5), including Northampton Town Football Club (NTFC), where a total of 20 volunteers from the Northants Litter Wombles and the club itself litter picked around the stadium ahead of the first team’s 0-0 home draw against Walsall.

Volunteers litter picked for two hours around Sixfields, including up to Sainsbury’s and along Edgar Mobbs Way. In that time, they filled 60 bags full of rubbish and found several car parts and bits of metal.

Litter pickers even found a crisp packet from 2010. One volunteer explained that crisp packets often take hundreds of years to break down.

Mark Watson, a volunteer from the Litter Wombles, said: “We picked along the main road and in hedges.

“It’s very important for football clubs to be taking part as they are raising awareness.

“It costs a lot of money to clear it [litter] up, it is unsightly and it is dangerous to wildlife.”

Dozens of bags of litter were collected by volunteers at Sixfields over the weekend.

Northampton Town FC Community Trust added on Twitter: “Thank you to all @ntfc fans and sustainable business partners for taking part this #GreenFootballWeekend your green goals are helping protect our world.”

