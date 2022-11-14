Northampton Town fans have won a nationwide climate change award.

The Planet League Cup has been won by Cobblers fans who have beaten 76 other football clubs in a five-week climate action tournament.

After five weeks of action the Planet League Cup has been won by Northampton Town and their fans who have beaten the likes of Manchester United, West Ham, Leeds United and Leicester City.

Alan Carr has congratulated Cobblers fans.

Comedian and Northampton born Alan Carr recorded a video message to celebrate the victory. He said: “Well done to Northampton Town, all their supporters and all the local schools who are doing their best to tackle climate change, and also for winning Planet League, well done you. Up the Cobblers.”

To lift the trophy Northampton Town’s fans took more than 15,000 green actions, the equivalent to each fan at their home matches completing three activities.

Highlights include:

- 1,620,000 steps taken rather than driving their car

- 155 equivalent weeks of turning the thermostat down one degree

- 9,984 litres of water saved

- 1,888 hours away from screens

- 21 lofts insulated

- 194 trees hugged

Tom Gribbin CEO at Planet League said: “Huge congratulations to Northampton Town and their fans for lifting the Planet League trophy. From hosting a green game and getting their players involved to their incredible schools and community engagement they have shown the power of football for doing good for the planet.”