Northampton town centre councillors unhappy with new unitary council's 'failure' to address fly-tipping

Northampton town centre councillors have made fresh complaints about the new unitary council's apparent failure to address fly-tipping.

The Labour representatives for Castle ward at West Northamptonshire Council jointly believe more needs to be done to stop people from dumping their rubbish illegally.

Councillor Enam Haque said: “This has got to stop! Our residents deserve better.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fly-tipping on Hood Street, Northampton, on Tuesday (June 15)

"They pay their council tax, they are right to expect to live in clean and pleasant surroundings.

"Instead they are having to spend all their time reporting fly tipping, reporting litter and watching their environment become a tip.”

West Northamptonshire Council took over as the new local authority on April 1 but the three town centre councillors feel disappointed by the lack of progress on fly-tipping.

The issue may have existed for years but councillors Haque, Jamal Alwahabi and Danielle Stone fear the hot weather makes it even worse with flies, rats and cockroaches attracted to the rubbish.

They believe it is particularly bad in their ward with 'landlords seeming able to clear the contents of their houses on to the street with no penalty'.

Piles of fly-tipped items including a bed, other bits of furniture, black bin bags and more were seen on Hood Street on Tuesday (June 15).

Councillor Alwahabi, who was elected for the first time in May, added: “Since becoming a councillor, I have reported so much fly tipping - it is inexcusable.

"The council urgently needs to deal with the culprits. If the Landlords need a collection service, then that is what the council should do.”

Fellow Labour councillor Janice Duffy has complained about fly-tipping in her Thorplands ward, with similar grievances about the council's handling of the issue.

The council did not respond before publication but a spokesperson said in response to Councillor Duffy's complaints: “Fly-tipping is a national problem that blights our streets and countryside, and we will investigate any and all incidents that are reported to us, whether they occur on private or public land.

"CCTV surveillance is one of the methods available to officers to assist with gathering evidence, and this is used where appropriate.

“We are also extremely grateful to residents who help by reporting fly-tipping incidents to us and providing evidence that allows us to bring offenders to justice.

"Fly-tippers face a £400 fixed penalty notice, and, in some cases, can be prosecuted, resulting in an unlimited fine or up to six months imprisonment on conviction in a magistrates' court.