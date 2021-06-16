"It's like an open dustbin here": Northampton councillor slams fly-tipping in her area

A town councillor has slammed fly-tipping in her ward and has said those in charge 'don't know what they're doing' and 'pass the issue between departments'.

Councillor Janice Duffy is furious with the fly-tipping in the Thorplands and Billingbrook area of the town and claims there is 'no effort' from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) to solve the 'blight'.

The councillor said: "Please can the problem of fly-tipping plaguing my ward and throughout Northamptonshire be given the attention it very much deserves. It's like an open dustbin here.

Councillor Janice Duffy

"It is most distressing to keep banging on a closed door repeatedly complaining about fly-tipping and still no effort to solve this blight, even by the new WNC which promised a new start towards the community.

"The council don't even know what they're doing, it's shocking. They just pass it between departments. They (council) don't know what they're doing, it's shocking.

"Bless litter picking groups - like the Northampton Wombles - doing the authority’s job while endangering their health to keep where they live clear."

Cllr Duffy is now calling on the council to provide a waste management contract for her area.

Cllr Duffy says her ward is like an 'open dustbin'

One member of Cllr Duffy's ward said: "It's ridiculous that this council would rather waste cash on collecting the fly-tips than invest in a couple of cameras to catch the culprits. It makes no sense to me."

A West Northamptonshire Council spokesperson said: “Fly-tipping is a national problem that blights our streets and countryside, and we will investigate any and all incidents that are reported to us, whether they occur on private or public land. CCTV surveillance is one of the methods available to officers to assist with gathering evidence, and this is used where appropriate.

“We are also extremely grateful to residents who help by reporting fly-tipping incidents to us and providing evidence that allows us to bring offenders to justice. Fly-tippers face a £400 fixed penalty notice, and, in some cases, can be prosecuted, resulting in an unlimited fine or up to six months imprisonment on conviction in a magistrates' court.

“I would urge anyone who witnesses fly-tipping in West Northamptonshire to report it to us on our website at www.westnorthants.gov.uk or by calling 0300 126 7000.”

Cllr Duffy points at a discarded rug left by rogue fly-tippers