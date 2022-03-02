A family has been applauded by Roade Parish council after they stepped forward to replace the village's Jubilee tree, which was destroyed by vandals last year.

The original oak tree was taken from a cutting from one of the oak trees at Buckingham Palace and then planted in the Roade Recreation Ground by the village's oldest resident, Harry Webster, back in 2012 in commemoration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

The tree was sadly broken into three pieces by vandals overnight in December 2021, prompting outrage and upset from the village community.

George Turner, 29, with his oak tree that he grew from an acorn when he was presented with it as part of the millennium celebrations in 2000.

Roade Parish Council, in a statement said it was "deeply saddened" by the incident and the tree had "significant sentimental value."

Kingsthorpe man, Geof Turner - after reading about the vandalism - reached out to Roade Parish Council last week and offered to provide a replacement oak tree.

It just so happened that he had a good sized oak tree living in a large plant pot in his garden for the last 22 years.

The tree had grown from an acorn that was presented to his seven-year-old son, George - when he was a part of the 34th colony of Beavers - by the chief scout at the time as part of the millennium celebrations in 2000.

George (aged seven) pictured on the far right when he was in the Beavers 22 years ago and presented with an acorn by the chief scout.

George, now 29, said: "For a while my tree had sat in our garden, but we had never planted it as they can grow so big.

"We had been talking about trying to find a good home for it for the last few years and, when Dad said about the tree in Roade, it just felt like the perfect place."

Roade Parish Council thanked the family for their "kind gesture" and accepted their offer to replace the tree.

Mr Turner and his eldest son, Harry, delivered the tree to the Queen Elizabeth Recreation Ground in Roade last week.

George then visited the recreation ground with his dad on Sunday, February 27 to take a look at the new home of his tree that he nurtured from an acorn.

George continued: "It feels like a fitting home for the tree and, given that it was planted at the millennium and at a Northampton Scout event with the Chief Scout, it feels like a special tree to replace the original very special tree.

"All the credit really goes to Dad and my elder brother Harry for hearing about the story and then transporting the tree over - and obviously my Mum as well for looking after the tree whilst I've been living away from home."

Chairman of Roade Parish Council, Councillor Lorne Murray, said: "We have been delighted to accept this oak tree from the Turner family and we look forward to seeing it grow and flourish in our village for many years to come.

"As we look forward to celebrating the Queen’s platinum Jubilee in June, we know how much the Jubilee tree was important to our residents. Following the vandalism in December, it caused a great deal of distress and upset by Roade residents and the outrage expressed by many.