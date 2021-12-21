Northampton village 'saddened' after 'sentimental' Queen's Jubilee oak tree destroyed by vandals

Roade Parish Council were 'deeply saddened' to inform village residents this week that the Queen's Jubilee tree had been vandalised.

The incident of criminal damage was reported to Northamptonshire Police as having happened between midnight on Saturday, December 18 and 11.59pm on Sunday, December 19.

The oak tree, which was planted in the Roade Recreation Ground by the village's oldest resident back in 2012 to commemorate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee, was broken into three pieces.

The vandalised Queen's Jubilee oak tree in Roade (left) and when it was planted by Harry Webster in 2012 (right).

Vice chairman at Roade Parish Council, Councillor Marie Reilly, said: “Roade Parish Council were deeply saddened to hear the oak tree planted by the oldest resident of the village at the time, Mr Harry Webster, on September 23 2012 had been vandalised.

"The tree had significant sentimental value as it was taken from a cutting from one of the oak trees at Buckingham Palace and was planted in our recreation ground to commemorate the Queen's Jubilee in 2012.

"Roade Parish Council are planning events and tree planting ceremonies as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations due next year (2022), some of which have been grown by a resident living in the village.

"Following this act of vandalism, the Council are obviously wary of planting any more trees, especially ones of sentimental value; we want to make next year's celebrations very special without having to worry about further vandalism.

"Sadly, this is an example of the minority spoiling it for the majority. We ask, if you know who did this, please do the right thing and report it either to the parish council directly or to the police."

When Roade Parish Council announced the news on their Facebook page, it was met with outrage from the village's residents with many labelling the act as "disgraceful", "shocking" and "sick."

One resident commented: "Speechless. Whoever did this needs to realise what they have actually done, this is so sad for the future."

Another resident said: "What a dreadful thing to do, what is the matter with people today?"