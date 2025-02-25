'IRREVERSIBLE DAMAGE': More than 130 objections made against plans to build 100 homes on doorstep of precious woodland in Northampton

More than 130 objections have been made against plans to build 100 homes right on the doorstep of precious woodland in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barwood Land has submitted plans to build 100 homes on open space at Harlestone Firs, which is owned by Earl Spencer and The Althorp Estate.

The development would border the woodland to the north and is surrounded by recent housing developments, including Dallington Gateway and the 3,000-home Dallington Grange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outline planning application, submitted to West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) on December 23, includes 40 per cent affordable housing, pedestrian connections, a gateway into Harlestone Firs, a community building, open spaces, and a children’s play park.

Plans have been submitted to build 100 homes on green open space on a field just off York Way, on the border of the Harlestone Firs woodland. (Image: Barwood Development Securities Ltd / Google)

On January 29, the Local Democracy Service reported over 30 objections to the scheme.

However, as of Tuesday (February 25), a massive 135 objections have been submitted, with two days remaining until the deadline for comments.

Many local residents appear to have united in submitting the same detailed objection to the proposed development, after the template was shared on a local community Facebook page.

Here’s what some of the many objectors have said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Artist impression of the pedestrian and cycle access into the development from York Way. (Image: Barwood Development Securities Ltd)

One resident said: “The area of Harlestone Firs is getting smaller and smaller. The decisions that lead to this happening are short-sighted, damaging the area irreversibly and forever. Please think about the importance of the Firs to the town.”

One objector said: "With the thousands of houses already being built in this area, as well as along Sandy Lane/New Sandy Lane, why is it felt that there is a need for a further 100 properties? Duston is becoming swamped. This is development for development's sake. It is not needed, it is not wanted."

Another said: "I feel that this will be the start of the rot. If this piece is allowed to be built on, all of it behind will be at risk of disappearing in the future. This is our heritage here in Duston, please respect the integrity of the forest.”

Another wrote: "Harlestone Firs should be protected. We don't have many woodland areas left. This is a place full of wildlife and should be preserved, not built on. We have lost a massive strip of woodland for housing already. This should have never been allowed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One objector said: "The green space in this area of Northampton has been completely massacred. The loss of the nearby woodland and wildflower meadows has changed the landscape forever. These houses are not needed, as there are new housing estates opposite this land and nearby, which have a number of properties for sale. This is purely landowners and developers trying to make a fast buck. The council should be making efforts to mitigate this loss rather than encouraging more housing developers in these areas."

One resident said: “3,000 homes are already being built there! Please leave some green space for us to enjoy.”

Another said: "Please don't ruin the only beautiful thing we have left in Northampton."

One more added: "Before long, this will completely destroy the Firs."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barwood Land said that the housing plans "provide a unique opportunity to create a unique, high-quality development for Dallington" with "truly accessible public open space." It added that the development would help address the shortfall in affordable homes and create a "gateway" between Dallington and Harlestone Firs.

According to WNC, officers will have until March 24 to approve or deny the planning permission request.

You can view and comment on the application here.