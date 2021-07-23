International Space Station set to fly over Northampton TONIGHT - and other dates in July
The International Space Station (ISS) is set to be possibly visible from Northampton tonight (Friday, July 23) and other dates in July.
The station could be seen flying over the town at 10.04pm tonight for seven minutes, and again at 11.41pm for four minutes, according to spotthestation.nasa.gov/It will be back on Saturday (July 24) at 10.53pm for five minutes.
And do not worry if you miss those two, the ISS will be over the town on Sunday (July 25) at 12.31am for one minute, 10.06pm for seven minutes, and 11.43pm for two minutes.
ISS Facts
The ISS was launched back in 1998 and astronauts have been living on board ever since.
It's an important place to carry out tests and research that will help future space missions to places like the Moon and Mars.
It flies around the world every 90 minutes, travelling at 5 miles per second
In the space of just 24 hours, the space station makes 16 orbits of Earth, travelling through 16 sunrises and sunsets
It's 357ft long from end to end - that's about the same as a football pitchAfter the moon, the ISS is the second brightest object in our night sky - you don't even need a telescope to see it zoom over your house
There are two bathrooms on board! There's also one gym, six sleeping quarters and a 360 degree bay window
Six spaceships can dock to the station at any one time
Astronauts have to work out for two hours a day while on board to help keep their muscles in shape while in space
More than 50 computers control all the systems on the station
The electrics on the ISS are all connected with eight miles of cabling
The ISS weighs about 420,000kg - that's about the same as 320 cars
It flies through space about 250 miles from the Earth - a craft can get there from Earth in about six hours
The astronaut Peggy Whitson set the record for spending the most total length of time living and working in space at 665 days on September 2 2017