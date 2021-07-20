Northampton woman, 79, slams 'incompetent' council AGAIN over grass verge saga

A 79-year-old Northampton woman has slammed the council AGAIN for not cutting a grass verge 'the size of a football field' outside of her home.

Anne Harris, who lives in Clipston Way, Duston, has spoken out against the council's 'incompetent' grass cutting service which has led to a large green patch not being cut for over a month.

Anne said: "When I stand in it it comes up to my knees, and I'm 5'5''.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne Harris outside of her home in Clipston Way, Duston. The two pictures at the top are from May, which is when the council left grass cuttings to rot. The bottom pictures is Anne this month (July) standing in the uncut grass. Photo: Leila Coker

"It was cut earlier this year and left to rot and smell. Now it's not being cut at all. I feel like we're forgotten about.

"The council said it can't keep doing it 'because of the environment', apparently. What about my environment? It's being downgraded all the while. This council is incompetent.

"I know we have had problems this last year but they have got a contract to cut grass which, at the moment, they are not doing.

"The grass verge is like a big football field it's that big. No one around here has got the equipment needed to cut it, and why should we?

Anne Harris standing in the uncut grass outside her home

"I've been here since 1980 and it's never looked this bad. It's got worse and worse over the years. I don't need this at 79 years old, I just need someone to cut the grass."

Anne featured in this newspaper back in May when she was appealing to the council to clear 'rotten' grass cuttings which were left on the verge after it was mowed.

According to Anne, the council said it would clear those cuttings as a 'one off' and 'won't be doing it again'.

So if the council does cut Anne's lawn this time, she believes the previous 'rotten' grass cuttings being left will start all over again.

Anne said: "Whatever the council is doing, it is not doing it properly. If it's just left then we're going to have the same problem as before.

"I'm sorry but we pay our tax, which is quite a lot of money per household here.

"I sent an email to my local councillor but haven't received a reply. The only people I have on my side at the moment is the Chronicle and Echo.

"I've been here since 1980 and it's never looked this bad. It's got worse and worse over the years.

"The rates keep going up and up and up, but we are not getting anything back for our money."

Anne said her ideal solution would to have the grass cut at least once a month and have the cuttings taken away.