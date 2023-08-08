In pictures: Extinction Rebellion protesters in court following dirty protest at Barclaycard in Northampton

The protest took place at Barclaycard in Brackmills in February last year

Four members of Extinction Rebellion (XR) are on trial in Northampton Crown Court this week following a dirty protest at Barclaycard in Brackmills last year.

The defendants climbed onto the lower roof and entered the foyer of the Barclaycard Headquarters in February 2022, where they sprayed fake ‘oil’ inside and outside the building to demand that Barclays stop investing into the fossil fuel industry.

The group say the ‘oil’, made from water, black food colouring and organic thickener, was specifically designed to resemble crude oil, but is ‘totally non-harmful and easily washable’.

Of the 18 protesters that took part, four were arrested and will face trial this week.

The four defendants are Dave Pearson, aged 63, of Neale Close in Northampton, Ian Atkinson, aged 52, from Evesham, Paul Bell, aged 23, from Exeter, and Samuel Pylyp, aged 33, and of no fixed abode. All four have pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal damage.

Lucy Porter, a 47 year old teacher from Leeds who took part in the protest, said: “Barclays are making an eye watering amount of money financing companies who are destroying our environment. It’s so important that people understand this, especially as our Government is issuing new licences and allowing these ultra-wealthy businesses to continue to maximise profit at the cost of many lives. Children I have taught will have to live with the consequences of Barclays’ greed and children all over the world already are through extreme weather events such as those seen in recent weeks.”

Dr Rob Galvin from Birmingham, one of the protesters at the scene last February, said: “If the UK banking sector was a country, it would be the world’s 9th biggest polluter. That’s horrifying.”

Ian Atkinson, 52, a forester from Evesham, said: “If customers want to stop the Climate Crisis one really easy thing they can do is change their bank. Switchit.green makes that really easy to do. Barclays is the worst bank in Europe for funding the Climate Crisis, and all you need to do is switch.”

Barclays has been contacted for comment. The bank previously told this newspaper it will become a net zero bank by 2050.

This protest is similar to a previous one XR staged at Barclaycard in 2020, which saw two of 'The Barclaycard Six' found guilty of criminal damage.

