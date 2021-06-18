Extinction Rebellion Northampton issues strong statement over 'The Barclaycard Six' verdicts

After two of 'The Barclaycard Six' were found guilty of criminal damage at Barclay's headquarters in Brackmills, Extinction Rebellion Northampton has said the actual 'criminals' are those 'sending us hurtling towards climate catastrophe'.

'The Barclaycard Six' were arrested in February last year after staging a protest inside the bank's Brackmills headquarters to demonstrate against the firm's fossil fuel investments.

David Lane, 55, and Luke Adams, 25, were found guilty of causing criminal damage to the Barclays logo in the main foyer of the building after they sprayed a black watery liquid - which represented oil and was not harmful - at the sign for about 15 seconds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five of The Barclaycard Six outside Northampton Magistrates Court on Thursday, (June 17).(left to right) Martyn Lyman, David Lane, Alan Heath, Linda Davidsen, Luke Adams Photo: Leila Coker

Extinction Rebellion Northampton said: "Extinction Rebellion Northampton are keen to stress that the criminals are NOT those who take action against the injustice and corruption within the fossil fuel industry - the criminals are those who are knowingly sending us hurtling toward climate catastrophe just to make a quick buck."

Five of the six told Northampton Magistrates Court on Thursday (June 17) they hoped the demonstration would encourage the bank to divest from the industry, which they say could slow down the effects of Climate Change.

Linda Davidsen, Alan Heath, Martyn Lyman and Daniel Shaw were all found not guilty for their roles in the protest, which involved filming, unveiling banners and making those in Barclays aware what was about to happen so they did not feel threatened, the court heard.

Barclays has been contacted for comment.