Hunt begins for culprits as huge amount of builders’ waste fly-tipped in Northampton

An investigation is underway to find out who is responsible for dumping the large amount of rubbish

By Carly Odell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 10:50am

A huge amount of builders’ waste has been fly-tipped in an underpass in Northampton.

West Northamptonshire Council is looking to track down those responsible for the unsightly fly-tip and is appealing for information.

Wardens found the waste in Valemead Walk close to the underpass that links Thorplands to Goldings.

West Northamptonshire Council tweeted: “Our Neighbourhood Wardens found a large amount of builders waste on Valemead Walk by the underpass linking Thorplands to Goldings under Lings Way.

“If you have any information that might help our investigation, please email [email protected] #CleanerCommunities.”

Earlier this year, the council also took to Twitter in a bid to track down the culprits who dumped a sofa and other household items in Kingsley Park.

Fly tipping can be reported to the council via a dedicated page on its website.

The fly-tip in Valemead Walk. Photo: WNC
