Hunt begins for culprits as huge amount of builders’ waste fly-tipped in Northampton

A huge amount of builders’ waste has been fly-tipped in an underpass in Northampton.

West Northamptonshire Council is looking to track down those responsible for the unsightly fly-tip and is appealing for information.

Wardens found the waste in Valemead Walk close to the underpass that links Thorplands to Goldings.

West Northamptonshire Council tweeted: “Our Neighbourhood Wardens found a large amount of builders waste on Valemead Walk by the underpass linking Thorplands to Goldings under Lings Way.

“If you have any information that might help our investigation, please email [email protected] #CleanerCommunities.”

Earlier this year, the council also took to Twitter in a bid to track down the culprits who dumped a sofa and other household items in Kingsley Park.

Fly tipping can be reported to the council via a dedicated page on its website.