The hunt is on to track down fly tippers who dumped sofa and more in Northampton

West Northamptonshire Council is appealing for information to help track down fly tippers who dumped a sofa and more in Northampton.

Neighbourhood wardens found the sofa and other household items in green space on Broadmead Avenue, Kingsley Park.

The council has since taken to Twitter to ask if members of the public have any information that could help them track down the culprit.

The tweet, which was posted on January 4, says: “Fly-tippers dumped this sofa and other household rubbish in Broadmead Avenue in Northampton.

“Our Neighbourhood Wardens would love to speak to whoever did it - do you have any information to help them find the culprit?

Also taking to Twitter, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service warned that fly tipping causes a fire risk, too.

The fly tip in Broadmead Avenue.