Anglian Water issues statement after water pipe bursts in village near Northampton again

Anglian Water has issued a statement after a water pipe burst in a village near Northampton again.

Residents near Cank Farm, close to Spratton, Northamptonshire, were affected by flooding again after a water main burst.

Anglian Water confirmed the pipe on the A5199, between Spratton and Chapel Brampton, was repaired over the weekend of September 20 – 21.

An Anglian Water spokeswoman said: “This was due to a burst main on the A5199, between Spratton and Chapel Brampton. The burst was repaired over the weekend.”

A pipe on the A5199, between Spratton and Chapel Brampton, causing issues to motorists and residents. (File picture).

Residents say this is not the first time flooding has occurred in the area due to a burst pipe.

Elsewhere in the town, an ongoing water leak on Bedford Road A428 near Little Houghton has caused disruption for several weeks.

A motorist told the Chronicle & Echo: “We travelled that road two weeks ago today and again this morning. There has been a tremendous water leak, there are traffic lights and an area closed off with a digger but at 9.33am on Tuesday nobody was there working. With the water bills rising as they are this should not be allowed to continue leaking this long.”

Anglian Water apologised for the delay, saying previous repair attempts were blocked because tankers could not access the site due to parked cars near a school.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry we haven’t fixed the leak in Little Houghton yet. We have attempted to repair it already, but access issues have prevented us from getting to the pipe.

"In the East of England, we've had the lowest recorded rainfall since 1976 this year, and the third lowest since 1899. With less rainfall and hotter weather, the environment and our water networks are under more pressure than usual. As a result, we’ve put more boots on the ground to tackle leakage, which can be more common in hot weather due to the ground moving as it dries out, causing burst pipes.

“We're prioritising the leaks with the biggest impact to customers and the environment, but if you spot a leak before we've got to it, please let us know on our website.”

The spokesperson added that Anglian Water plans to invest an extra £10 million this year to improve leak detection and repair capabilities.