Anglian Water issues statement following ‘tremendous’ water leak 'lasting weeks' on major road in and out of Northampton

Anglian Water has issued a statement about a ‘tremendous’ water leak on a major road in and out of Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An ongoing water leak on the Bedford Road A428 near Little Houghton has caused disruption for weeks.

A motorist told the Chronicle & Echo: “We travelled that road two weeks ago today and again this morning. There has been a tremendous water leak, there are traffic lights and an area closed off with a digger but at 9.33am on Tuesday nobody was there working. With the water bills rising as they are this should not be allowed to continue leaking this long.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anglian Water has apologised for the delay, saying previous repair attempts were blocked because tankers could not access the site due to parked cars near a school. The company is now working with the school to schedule repairs at a time that minimises disruption for families.

Anglian Water has issued a statement about a significant water leak on the Bedford Road A428 near Little Houghton, a busy route in and out of Northampton.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry we haven’t fixed the leak in Little Houghton yet. We have attempted to repair it already, but access issues have prevented us from getting to the pipe.

“In the East of England, we've had the lowest recorded rainfall since 1976 this year, and the third lowest since 1899. With less rainfall and hotter weather, the environment and our water networks are under more pressure than usual. As a result, we’ve put more boots on the ground to tackle leakage, which can be more common in hot weather due to the ground moving as it dries out, causing burst pipes.

“We're prioritising the leaks with the biggest impact to customers and the environment, but if you spot a leak before we've got to it, please let us know on our website.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added that Anglian Water plans to invest an extra £10 million this year to improve leak detection and repair capabilities.

There has also been a large leak near Spratton village, which the newspaper is seeking comment on.