News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Emergency services called to Northampton town centre due to concerns for woman’s welfare

Police have confirmed that the woman is now receiving support

By Megan Hillery
Monday, 5th September 2022, 10:45 am

Roads have reopened after emergency services were called to Northampton town centre to respond to concerns for a woman’s welfare.

Police asked motorists to avoid Northampton town centre yesterday (Sunday, September 4) – particularly Victoria Promenade – as emergency services dealt with an incident at that location. The nature of the incident was not disclosed.

Police have now provided Chronicle & Echo with an update with regards to that incident.

Motorists were told to avoid Victoria Promenade in Northampton town centre yesterday.

Most Popular

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police told this newspaper: “Police officers were called to St John’s car park near Victoria Promenade at 2.50pm yesterday (September 4) following reports of a concern for the welfare of a woman in the area.

“The road was reopened just after 5pm and the woman is now receiving support.”

Emergency servicesNorthamptonPoliceNorthamptonshire PoliceSt John's