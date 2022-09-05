Emergency services called to Northampton town centre due to concerns for woman’s welfare
Police have confirmed that the woman is now receiving support
Roads have reopened after emergency services were called to Northampton town centre to respond to concerns for a woman’s welfare.
Police asked motorists to avoid Northampton town centre yesterday (Sunday, September 4) – particularly Victoria Promenade – as emergency services dealt with an incident at that location. The nature of the incident was not disclosed.
Police have now provided Chronicle & Echo with an update with regards to that incident.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police told this newspaper: “Police officers were called to St John’s car park near Victoria Promenade at 2.50pm yesterday (September 4) following reports of a concern for the welfare of a woman in the area.
“The road was reopened just after 5pm and the woman is now receiving support.”