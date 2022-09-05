Emergency services called to Northampton town centre due to concerns for woman’s welfare

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roads have reopened after emergency services were called to Northampton town centre to respond to concerns for a woman’s welfare.

Police asked motorists to avoid Northampton town centre yesterday (Sunday, September 4) – particularly Victoria Promenade – as emergency services dealt with an incident at that location. The nature of the incident was not disclosed.

Police have now provided Chronicle & Echo with an update with regards to that incident.

Motorists were told to avoid Victoria Promenade in Northampton town centre yesterday.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police told this newspaper: “Police officers were called to St John’s car park near Victoria Promenade at 2.50pm yesterday (September 4) following reports of a concern for the welfare of a woman in the area.