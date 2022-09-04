Motorists warned to avoid Northampton town centre due to emergency incident
Drivers have been warned to avoid the town centre – especially Victoria Promenade
Emergency services are currently dealing with an emergency incident in Northampton town centre.
Police have been on the scene at Victoria Promenade since around 3pm.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Please can motorists avoid Northampton town centre, especially Victoria Promenade whilst emergency services deal with an incident at the location.
"Thank you in advance for your assistance.”
More to follow on this breaking news story.