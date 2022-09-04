Motorists warned to avoid Northampton town centre due to emergency incident

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists have been told to avoid Victoria Promenade in Northampton town centre.

Emergency services are currently dealing with an emergency incident in Northampton town centre.

Police have been on the scene at Victoria Promenade since around 3pm.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Please can motorists avoid Northampton town centre, especially Victoria Promenade whilst emergency services deal with an incident at the location.

"Thank you in advance for your assistance.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...