Van driver taken to hospital with serious injuries following collision on A14 in Northamptonshire as road closed for hours
The collision happened at around 9am on Wednesday July 30 on the eastbound carriageway between the Catthorpe Interchange for the M1/M6 and junction one of the A14.
Police say the collision involved the drivers of a silver Mercedes Sprinter van and a white Scania HGV.
Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to the scene. The air ambulance landed on a nearby field. Firefighters helped to free a man who was trapped.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “As a result of the collision, the driver of the van – a man in his 20s - was taken to the University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.
“Detectives from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000446042.
The road remained closed for a number of hours, as motorists on the eastbound carriageway were diverted away from the scene. The westbound carriageway was also reduced to one lane for a period of time.
National Highways reported that the road fully reopened at around 5pm on Wednesday.
