Northamptonshire A14 motorway junctions remain closed after person trapped in crash released by emergency crews

By Alison Bagley
Published 30th Jul 2025, 13:41 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2025, 14:18 BST
The A14 junction with the M1 and M6 motorways in Northamptonshire remains closed with delays expected for several more hours following a serious collision today (Wednesday, July 30).

Motorists have been diverted from the eastbound carriageway towards Kettering with a road closure in place between the M6/M1 junctions and J1 for Welford, and the westbound carriageway is down to one lane past the scene.

Emergency services including Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Services and East Midlands Ambulance Services and an air ambulance attended the scene of the crash between a van and a lorry which occurred shortly after 9am this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to the A14 eastbound carriageway, between the M1 and junction 1, just after 9am, on July 30. “Crews from Mereway, Guilsborough and Rothwell helped to release a person trapped in a vehicle and left them in the care of the air ambulance. “All crews left the scene just before 11am.”

The A14 has been closed at the M1/M6 interchange /Air Ambulance Service/Googleplaceholder image
The A14 has been closed at the M1/M6 interchange /Air Ambulance Service/Google

A spokesman for National Highways said: “The A14 in Northamptonshire is closed eastbound between the M6/M1 Catthorpe Interchange and J1 (Welford), due to a serious collision involving a van and lorry which occurred shortly after 9am this morning.

A14 closed eastbound between the M6/M1 Catthorpe Interchange and J1 due to a serious collision

“Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Services and East Midlands Ambulance Services are on scene. Air Ambulance have landed in an adjacent field.”

Motorists have been warned there may be delays to journeys with normal traffic conditions expected about 5pm.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireMotoristsEmergency servicesKettering

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice