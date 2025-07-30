Northamptonshire A14 motorway junctions remain closed after person trapped in crash released by emergency crews
Motorists have been diverted from the eastbound carriageway towards Kettering with a road closure in place between the M6/M1 junctions and J1 for Welford, and the westbound carriageway is down to one lane past the scene.
Emergency services including Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Services and East Midlands Ambulance Services and an air ambulance attended the scene of the crash between a van and a lorry which occurred shortly after 9am this morning.
A spokesman for Northants Fire and Rescue said: “Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to the A14 eastbound carriageway, between the M1 and junction 1, just after 9am, on July 30. “Crews from Mereway, Guilsborough and Rothwell helped to release a person trapped in a vehicle and left them in the care of the air ambulance. “All crews left the scene just before 11am.”
A spokesman for National Highways said: “The A14 in Northamptonshire is closed eastbound between the M6/M1 Catthorpe Interchange and J1 (Welford), due to a serious collision involving a van and lorry which occurred shortly after 9am this morning.
“Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Services and East Midlands Ambulance Services are on scene. Air Ambulance have landed in an adjacent field.”
Motorists have been warned there may be delays to journeys with normal traffic conditions expected about 5pm.
