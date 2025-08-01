Two people taken to hospital after three vehicle collision on A45 in Northampton

Two people were taken to hospital after a three vehicle collision on the A45 in Northampton, which caused rush hour delays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The collision involved three cars: a black Fiat, red BMW and a white Mercedes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said two people were taken to hospital, but it is not believed either sustained life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

The A45 eastbound carriageway was closed between the Barnes Meadow junction and the Riverside junction following a serious crash.

All lanes closed at around 4pm to allow emergency services to deal with the incident. Drivers were warned to avoid the road. The closure caused rush hour delays.

One lane was re-opened at about 5.10pm and the road fully reopened around 6.10pm once the vehicles had been recovered.