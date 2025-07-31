Serious road traffic collision on A45 in Northampton

A45 eastbound carriageway closed between the Barnes Meadow junction and the Riverside junction following a serious crash

All lanes eastbound heading out of Northampton on the A45 are currently closed following a serious crash.

At 4.05pm a spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “We are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A45 eastbound carriageway between the Barnes Meadow junction and the Riverside junction. ”All three lanes are shut and will be for some time.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

“Thank you for your patience whilst we deal with this incident.”

There are severe delays on the stretch of road heading towards the eastbound closure.

More as we get it.