Two drivers taken to hospital with serious injures following collision in Northampton
The incident happened at around 4.40pm on Friday (May 23) in Edgar Mobbs Way.
Police say the driver of a white Skoda Superb was travelling along Edgar Mobbs Way towards St James Mill Road when he was in collision with the driver of a white Maxus T60 and the driver of a Silver Volkswagen Golf.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The driver of the Skoda, a man in his 20s, and the driver of the Golf, a man in his 30s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.”
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident, or have dash-cam footage.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000299678.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.