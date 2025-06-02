Two drivers in hospital after collision on A5 in Northamptonshire as road closed for eight hours
The incident happened today (Monday June 2) at about 6.50am on the northbound carriageway, near Cuttle Mill Lane, south of Towcester.
Police say the driver of a black Vauxhall Insignia was travelling northbound towards Towcester and the driver of a silver Ford Focus was travelling in the opposite direction.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The driver of the Ford - a woman in her 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Vauxhall - a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the incident, or have dash-cam footage that may be relevant to the investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000318122.
The road reopened around 2.45pm – nearly eight hours after the collision. The closure was to allow for vehicle recovery and police investigations.
Anyone affected by, or witness to, a serious or fatal road traffic collision can seek support from Voice Road Harm. Find out more: https://www.voicenorthants.org/roadharm.
