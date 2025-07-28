Rush hour traffic chaos on main road heading into Northampton following incident
The busy A4500 is partially blocked following a crash and there is traffic queueing, according to the AA traffic reports.
The dual carriageway – which runs past Upton and is the main route in and out of Sixfields from the M1 – is busy in both directions.
The incident appears to have taken place near the crossing for High Street, Upton. It was first reported at around 3.40pm.
There are also severe delays on all surrounding routes including the A5076 near Duston Mill in both directions. People living in the area have reported hearing the air ambulance landing.
Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.
